SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.2% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,752,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.55. 595,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,562. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.31 and its 200 day moving average is $465.88. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

