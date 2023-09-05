J.Safra Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Stericycle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Stericycle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Stericycle by 21.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stericycle by 472.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Stericycle Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. 121,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,244. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

