Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,182 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,425,000 after buying an additional 1,801,300 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,685,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,612,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,408,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
