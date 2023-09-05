Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,182 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,425,000 after buying an additional 1,801,300 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,685,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,612,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,408,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.