Girard Partners LTD. Has $618,000 Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 115,243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 76,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,790,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,075,000 after buying an additional 57,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 46,712 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UVSP traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 10,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,229. The stock has a market cap of $530.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

