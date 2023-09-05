Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. 4,355,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,856,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

