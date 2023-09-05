Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 7,537 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 65.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 300.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 439,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,745. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

