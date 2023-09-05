Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. 899,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

