Girard Partners LTD. Sells 65 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVY traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.23. 111,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,338. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.