Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 21,720 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

