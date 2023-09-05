Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $110.01 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00015182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,800.57 or 1.00052550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.08724073 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $47,835,517.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars.

