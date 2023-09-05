BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $320.41 million and approximately $378,493.76 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $25,800.57 or 1.00052550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,702.71427584 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $385,577.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

