Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $31.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,207,534,180 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,197,294,223.565907 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04848467 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $30,648,608.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

