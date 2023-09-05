Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STER. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 97,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 0.11. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.06 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,155,486 shares of company stock valued at $119,138,551. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 37.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

