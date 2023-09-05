Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 102.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. 133,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,880. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.