Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

