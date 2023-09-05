Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.42. The company had a trading volume of 547,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,342. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

