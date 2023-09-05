Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 569,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.