Girard Partners LTD. Sells 8,981 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 83,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 407,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,788. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

