Girard Partners LTD. Sells 301 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,169,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 114,381.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 762,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,102,000 after purchasing an additional 761,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 407,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

