Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.45. 313,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,401. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

