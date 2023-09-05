Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after buying an additional 2,917,012 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,021 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,970. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

