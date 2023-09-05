SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.12. 17,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

