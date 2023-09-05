Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CME Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.60. 405,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.55.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.