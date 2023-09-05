Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,178 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. 160,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,098. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.