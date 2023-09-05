Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,129,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,660,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,447,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,122,000 after purchasing an additional 921,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $444,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

