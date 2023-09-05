Girard Partners LTD. Sells 41,668 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,668 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,793,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after buying an additional 1,664,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,182 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 402,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,801. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

