Clear Street LLC Invests $43,000 in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,040,000.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

CETUU remained flat at $10.70 on Tuesday. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

