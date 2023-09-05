Clear Street LLC Purchases 4,092 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Free Report) by 2,692.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,564,000.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

GHIXU stock remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

