Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.08. 164,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,591. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

