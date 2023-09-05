Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.37. 1,028,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.56.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

