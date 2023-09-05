Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 553 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $948.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,333. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $944.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $906.30. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,181 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,240. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

