Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,750 shares of company stock worth $16,125,615. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.43. 61,986,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,293,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $801.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day moving average is $216.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

