Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.22

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 95521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Brady Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

