Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,090 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,452. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $243.68. 571,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.22. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 191.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.