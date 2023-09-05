Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $116,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.48.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,195 shares of company stock worth $34,456,986 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.04. 380,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $553.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

