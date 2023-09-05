Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 13,130 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 864,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $139,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.94. 472,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,079. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.58. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

