Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Occidental Petroleum worth $49,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. 5,286,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,389,032. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.