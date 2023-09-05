Prudential Financial Inc. Has $143.99 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,549,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 220,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $143,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.36. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $333.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

