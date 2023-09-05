Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $30,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.87. 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $104.36. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.28.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

