Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 567 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. 1,333,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,027. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

