Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $187.19. 494,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,217. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

