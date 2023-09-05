Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,144,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,042,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $413.59. The company had a trading volume of 851,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,911. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $417.78. The company has a market cap of $389.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.50 and a 200 day moving average of $378.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

