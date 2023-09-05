Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.42. 67,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,125,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

