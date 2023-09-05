Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Down 6.1%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.28. 82,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 430,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. Tecnoglass’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 11.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

