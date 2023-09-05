Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKL. TheStreet lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.25 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 132.78% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,851,727.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delek Logistics Partners news, President Avigal Soreq bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,626.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,851,727.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,212. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

