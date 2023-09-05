BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.44 and last traded at $91.02. 15,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 93,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BANF

BancFirst Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 10.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.