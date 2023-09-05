Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Down 6.3%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 32,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 158,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Artivion Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $100,504.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 89.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

