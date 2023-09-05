Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Down 6.7%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 64,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 368,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 9,154 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $147,654.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $205,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $147,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,050,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,487 shares of company stock worth $2,101,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

