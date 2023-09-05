SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.31. 100,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 526,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $767.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Wei Han Tan purchased 17,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,121.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 50.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

