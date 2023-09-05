Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Down 5.6%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.61 and last traded at $79.61. Approximately 14,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 96,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

